Ministry of Labor: 746 people sustained occupational injuries in first quarter of 2020

A number of 746 people workers have sustained occupational injuries in the first quarter of 20202, down 48.9% form the same period of 2019, and of these 12 lost their lives, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS).

Most accidents at work were recorded in the following sectors: retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles (48 injured, the equivalent of 6.4% of all those injured in the national economy), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semitrailers (47 injured, 6.3% of the total) and building construction (47 injured, 6.3% of the total).The sectors where the highest number of fatal accidents were recorded were: building construction - 3 fatal accidents, representing 25% of all fatal accidents, forestry and logging and land transport and pipeline transport - with two fatal accidents each .A large number of work accidents was registered in the first three months of 2020 in Bucharest - 66 injured representing 8.8% of all accidents in the country, and in the counties of Brasov - 66 injured (8.8% of the total), Timis ( 41 injured, 5.5% of the total) and Maramure (39 injured, 5.2% of the total).As concerns the age of the injured persons, the analysis of work accidents highlighted the fact that the persons aged between 50-60 had the highest share, of 31.8%, followed by the persons aged between 40-50, with a share of 25.5% of all injured people in the first three months of 2020.People in the 50-60 age group have the highest share, of 58.3% of all fatal accidents.On the other hand, as regards the length of service at work of those injured, 68.3%, namely 509 workers out of the total number of injured, were persons with a length of service at work of up to 5 years (of whom 42.6 %, that is 318 injured workers with a length of service at work between 1 and 3 years), and those in the 5 - 10 seniority group represented 13.9% of the total number of injured.