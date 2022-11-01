The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization finances projects that received the "Marie Sklodowska-Curie" certificate of excellence in a total amount of 8 million euros, told Agerpres.

According to a press release, the funding instrument is addressed to researchers holding certificates of excellence in the "Marie Sklodowska-Curie" actions of Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe, offering them the opportunity to fully carry out the research project in Romania, in the host research-development and innovation institutions.

Thus, 50 beneficiaries of the "Marie Sklodowska-Curie" certificates of excellence awarded starting in 2020 will receive grants for carrying out research projects.

The projects have already been evaluated and received a Certificate of Excellence from the European Commission.

"These grants represent an alternative source of funding, and through them it is possible to carry out exceptional projects implemented by EU researchers in Romanian research institutions. The call will finance the two types of MSCA projects ("Individual Fellowship" and "Postdoctoral Fellowships"), and the maximum amounts granted are 141,768 euros gross, for IF and 149,568 euros gross, respectively, for PD type projects. The projects are submitted by the host institution using the platform https://proiecte.pnrr.gov.ro, the selection being made according to the first-come, first-served principle," says the cited source.

The deadline for submitting financing applications is December 31, 2023.

The projects will be financed through Investment 9. "Support for holders of certificates of excellence received at the competition for individual Marie Sklodowska-Curie scholarships", related to Component C9 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.