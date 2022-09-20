Ministry of Research, Innovation, Digitization launches draft decision of Governmental Cloud Platform into public debate

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization (MCID) has put into public debate the draft decision on the governance of the Governmental Cloud Platform that establishes standards, rules and obligations necessary for the operational, procedural and technical activities of the organization and functioning of IT infrastructures and cloud services.

The Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Sebastian Burduja, stated that the draft includes suggestions from the private sector and non-governmental organizations.

The government cloud project establishes the framework for "safer and more resilient" public institutions' IT systems. The aim is to increase the efficiency of spending public money, without having public institutions that carry out separate acquisitions of IT systems, if the related services can be provided through the government cloud.

Transparency and responsibility are also taken into account - journaling, auditing, notifications, "strict" observance of citizens' rights and freedoms.

Another aspect of the project, the mentioned source shows, is that it gives the possibility of easier interconnection of public institutions, reducing citizens' journeys to counters and bureaucracy, on the "one time" principle - the state asks the citizen for information or a document only once .

"Assumed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as a fundamental pillar of accelerating the digital transformation of the Romanian administration, the Government Cloud Platform will bring together projects already under implementation in the field of e-government, ensuring a legal framework for establishing a unified modality regarding the development of IT systems at the level of authorities and public institutions," the ministry press release states. AGERPRES