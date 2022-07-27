Ministry of Research releases call for Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships

Romania's Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation (MCID) on Wednesday released a call for individual Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships worth 8 million euros under the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

All researchers holding a doctoral title who are EU citizens, holders of a Seal of Excellence certificate awarded under Horizon 2020 or Horizon Europe in 2020 - 2022, scoring at least 85%, but having not obtained European funding, can apply for the call "I9. Support for holders of certificates of excellence received in the competition for individual Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships, Component C9. Support for the Private Sector, Research, Development and Innovation, Agerpres.ro informs.

MCID says that the maximum value of the individual fellowship type of project is 141,768 euros gross, lei equivalent, and for post-doctoral fellowships type project is 149,568 euros gross, lei equivalent.

"Today I signed an order for the I9 investment projects under PNRR - the competition for the Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellowships. Romania needs an injection of excellent human resources, of know-how, whether it comes from Romanian researchers in Romania, from Romanian researchers established across borders or from researchers from other EU member states. We are releasing this call to give a boost to the research ecosystem in Romania and to increase attractiveness of the national research, development and innovation system. There are 8 million euros invested in top rated projects already by European experts, projects that we want to bring to Romania," Minister of Research Sebastian Burduja is quoted as saying in a press statement.

The maximum estimated number of beneficiaries is 50, and the duration of a project is 24 months.

Submission of projects will be done in one step, using the platform https://proiecte.pnrr.gov.ro and on a first-come first-served basis until the funds are exhausted or by December 31 2023.

In order to be considered eligible, funding applications must be complete at the time of uploading to the online submission platform, as subsequent completions are not allowed. Incomplete funding applications at the time of application will be declared ineligible.