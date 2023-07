Mircea Abrudean has been appointed Government Secretary General, with rank of minister, by a decision of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu published on Monday in the Official Journal.

Previously, Abrudean held the position of head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, with ministerial rank, a position from which he was relieved by another decision of the Prime Minister.