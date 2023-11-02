Mircea Geoana, at ICI Bucharest: I would like you to help me turn Romania into 'innovation nation'

The Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mircea Geoana, paid a visit on Thursday to the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics - ICI Bucharest and asked the representatives of the institution for help to turn Romania into "innovation nation", informs ICI, through a press release.

"At NATO, I lead the innovation board, which includes military structures, intelligence, the political side and the civil side, where we work with industries from AI to Quantum and biotechnologies, to space, cyber, everything that means dual-use technologies. I think that having here a group of exceptional people with a lot of experience, I would like to team up and help me make Romania - 'innovation nation'. It is a field that can be united with the Romanian diaspora. We need all Romanians, all the Romanians, no matter where they are, from Sydney to Boston, from Frankfurt to ICI, we are one team and we must all get to work", said Mircea Geoana.

In the context of the visit, the general director of ICI Bucharest, Adrian-Victor Vevera, thanked the NATO official for participating in the first two editions of the International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy, held in 2022 and 2023, extending the invitation for the next edition next year, which will was taking place in the same week as the eighth edition of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Forum. At the same time, Adrian-Victor Vevera described both ongoing research projects and future development directions.

"We tried to focus on the areas that are closer to everyday life. We kept the area of innovation and fundamental research, still having the laboratories and departments that work in this area. But, at the same time, we oriented ourselves towards the area of new technologies, the area of blockchain, its use as part of encryption in communications. We have projects in the area of NFTs that we have also developed at the institutional level, having NFTs with utility in development. More than that, we successfully applied for funding both at the European, NATO and international level, proof of the fact that the projects we develop have a positive impact on society, delivering sustainable results", said the director of ICI Bucharest.

The cited source mentioned that this visit demonstrates the commitment to promoting research and innovation and emphasizes the importance of close collaboration between institutions.

"ICI Bucharest continues its mission to support excellence in research and innovation, for the development of the knowledge-based economy in Romania and for better integration in the European and international research space", the press release reads.