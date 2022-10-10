Missiles that crossed Moldova's airspace, most probably launched from Crimea (Defence Ministry)

The missiles that crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova and hit targets in Ukraine were most likely launched from Crimea, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) said in a statement.

"The structures of the Air Force General Staff tasked with permanently monitoring Romania's airspace, detected on Monday, October 10, between 8:05 - 9:09 a.m., three aerial targets that moved across the sky above the north-western Black Sea basin, towards Ukraine (Odessa and Vinnytsia regions). The aerial targets also flew through the Republic of Moldova's airspace," the cited source said, Agerpres informs.

The Defence Ministry adds that the analysis of the aerial targets' trajectories and flight parameters shows that they were most likely cruise missiles launched from naval or land platforms in the west of the Crimean Peninsula.

The said aerial targets did not pose a danger to Romania's territory or to the safety of Romania's and NATO's air traffic, the Romanian Ministry adds, pointing out that the surveillance and reconnaissance radars of the Romanian Air Force are part of the national and NATO command and control system and ensure the information and early warning of Romanian and Alliance military and political decision-makers.