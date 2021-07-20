Modular containers, bottled water, canned goods, beds in support of flood-hit population

The National Administration of State Reserves and Special Problems (ANRSPS) distributed to local authorities in the areas of Alba county (center-western Romania), affected by the flooding of the last few days, in order to support the suffering local population, several modular constructions, thousands of canned goods, hundreds of beds with bedding and blankets, bottled water and 35 tons of diesel fuel, Agerpres informs.

Furthermore, the ANRSPS kicked off the distribution of the following goods to the flood- and landslide-hit population around the town of Campeni and the villages of Ocolis, Rosia Montana and Sohodol: 35,000 liters of diesel fuel, 8,500 liters of bottled water, 8 modular constructions, 260 beds with bedding, 520 blankets, 6,500 canned goods.