Moldova sends second part of EU accession questionnaire

The Prime Minister of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, sent to the representatives of the European Union, on Thursday, the second part of the filled questionnaire for the European Commission regarding accession to the European Union, during an inauguration ceremony for the new headquarters of the EU Delegation in the Republic of Moldova, according to the Deschide.md portal.

"The Republic of Moldova belongs to the European space, historically, culturally, as well as a value system. The people of Moldova are looking with hope and trust towards a European future for the Republic of Moldova and I believe in the beneficial results for the necessary reforms to the European integration. The Republic of Moldova was late in this undertaking, but the Government that I am leading is set on recovering the delays and to accelerate the processes in order to put our country where it belongs, in the family of free countries, in the family of European countries," Gavrilita declared during the ceremony.

The head of the EU Delegation in Chisinau, Janis Mazeiks, declared that he was pleasantly surprised by how quickly the answers were offered.

"This shows the determination of the people in the Republic of Moldova to advance in their relation with the European Union," he declared, specifying that the presented information will be examined by the European Commission, after which the next steps will be announced.

On April 22, PM Natalia Gavrilita sent the ambassador of the European Union in Chisinau, Janis Mazeiks, the first part of the filled questionnaire for accession to the EU. Gavrilita pointed out then then that a lot of work was put into filling out the questionnaire in order to offer good news to the citizens before the Holy Easter Holidays.