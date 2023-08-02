Moldovan foreign minister praises Moldova - Romania cooperation: It's fantastic, working constantly on all fields

Moldova - Romania cooperation is fantastic, it is so intense that many times the authorities in Chisinau cannot keep up information about the fast progress in the dozens and dozens of areas of cooperation, Moldovan Foreign Affairs Minister Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday, as cited by the Deschide.md portal.

"Our cooperation with Romania is fantastic. For the most part, and this is a positive thing, cooperation among absolutely all our ministries is so intense that often we don't even manage to keep up information about how fast things advance in the dozens and dozens of fields we cooperate on. We are constantly working on all fields, such as energy, we are building the Chisinau - Vulcanesti overhead power line interconnection, we are discussing with Romania a new interconnection between Balti and Suceava. You know that 90 percent of our electricity supply in November came from Romania, we store gas in Romania etc.," Popescu told the Open Dialogue show.

He went on to remark that the Republic of Moldova and Romania have an excellent collaboration in the line of diplomatic services too.

"The truth is that practically in all capitals of the world, the Romanian diplomatic service works side by side with our diplomatic service on the needs of the Republic of Moldova, in order to promote our goals and to anchor the Republic of Moldova both in the EU and in other partnership relations with other countries," the Moldovan foreign minister emphasized, noting that security is yet another field where Romania helps Chisinau.

"For us it is important to develop those partnerships that will strengthen our security and defense. Romania, President Klaus Iohannis in the first place, openly said on several occasions that the Republic of Moldova will not be abandoned whatsoever, across the entire spectrum of developments, including in the event of adverse evolutions. This gives us an outlook that we will further be able to advance towards stepping up security," the Moldovan top diplomat said.

Speaking about what other new projects the two states should jointly implement, Popescu signalled out infrastructure, evoking its importance for interconnection with Romania, as well as with the European space.

"As far as I am concerned, I would like us to have many more bridges connecting Moldova to Romania, allowing us to facilitate citizen movement, to cut down on queues, to streamline trade, especially in the context of the Black Sea blockade. I am convinced that one of the goals of our relationship with Romania in the coming years is the development of the infrastructure that unites us, bridges, power and railway interconnections, so that through and alongside Romania, the Republic of Moldova is as integrated as possible, as united as possible with the European space," Nicu Popescu concluded.