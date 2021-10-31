Moldova's Siuris wins Bucharest International Marathon 2021

On Sunday, Moldova's athlete Ivan Siuris won the 2021 edition of the Bucharest International Marathon, finishing the 42.195-km race in 2:16.35, agerpres reports.

A former winner of the Chisinau Marathon, Siuris, 30, was followed by Romanian athlete Alexandru Corneschi, who clocked in at 2:16.49.

Coming in last was Ognjen Stojanovic of Serbia (2:25.18).The women's marathon race was dominated by Romanian athletes who completely took over the podium. The winner was Adelina Paulina Balti, 29, crossing the finish line in 2:47.25. Second coming in was Ionela Ecaterina Puia (2:53.44), and third was Anca Diana Istrate (2:55.10).In the half marathon (21.097 km) event, Maxim Raileanu of Moldova won the men's race in 01:06.05, followed by Robert Necula (01:08.57), and Alexei Camenscic (01:14.25).Diana Sinic won the women's semi-marathon race in 01:25.42, followed by Diana Panta (01:27.31), and Maria Magdalena Veliscu (01:28).The men's 10 km race was won by Cristian Lutic, in 34:00. Next coming in were Ruben De Vicente (34:15), and Bogdan Holuba (34:40). In the women's race, Madalina Florea won in 34:47 sec, followed by Elena Alexandrescu (38:47), and Maria-Gabriela Herman (39:26).Albert Lupu came in first in the men's 5km race (18:49), followed by Marius Olteanu (20:18) and Andrei Cristian Gavrila (20:39). Ina Cristina Ilie won the women's similar race in 22:48; she was followed by Denisa Stirbulescu (23:15) and Andreea Cohut (24:16).In the 10km wheelchair road race, Ilie Stefirta came in first (21:25), followed by Angel Moraru (39:35) and Petru Ifrosa (45:26). Florentina Hriscu won the women's similar race (50:06), followed by Roxana Ghinet (01:16.59).The 2021 edition of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon took place in compliance with the safety regulations in place in Romania amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Thus, only runners fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and 10 days away from full vaccination participated, as well as those who were 15 to 180 days away from confirmation of COVID-19 infection. The runners had to wear a face mask for the first 100 metres of the race and on the finish line. Spectator access was prohibited throughout the event.