Monument of Romanian WWI heroes erected in Bolzano, Italy

A monument of Romanian heroes from the First World War was erected in the Italian town of Bolzano in the Trentino-South Tyrol region, the Ministry of National Defence informs.

The project was carried out by the Ministry of National Defence, through the National Office for the Cult of Heroes, with the support of the Italian Ministry of Defence, through the General Commissariat for Homage to the War Dead, based on an intergovernmental agreement on war graves.

On Wednesday, the reception of the Romanian commemorative monument took place at the Italian Military Cemetery in Bolzano. Colonel Gianpaolo Franchi from the General Commissariat for Homage to the War Dead and a delegation from the Romanian Ministry of National Defence led by Colonel Iulian Barbu, the Romanian defence attache in Rome, participated.

