More than 1,300 servicemen participate in Justice Sword 2019 Multinational Exercise, in Smardan

More than 1,300 servicemen from the 282nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade "Unirea Principatelor/United Principalities" and the 52nd Mixed Artillery Regiment are participating on Tuesday in live combat strikes within the Justice Sword 2019 Multinational Exercise held in the Secondary Centre for Combat Training in Smardan, Galati County.

According to the Commander of the 282nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, General Iulian Daniliuc, the Justice Sword 2019 Multinational Exercise is associated with Saber Guardian 2019 (SG19) drill, which started on June 3 and will end on June 24.

"In the first part, we had a command exercise with field transmissions, in which subunits solved various tactical situations. There were also tactical exercises with subunits in the field, and the highlight of these weeks' efforts took place this week through the live fire exercises with all the subunits of the brigade," said Daniliuc.

The commander said that at the Justice Sword 2019 Multinational Exercise there are approximately 1,300 servicemen, while participating in Saber Guardian 2019 (SG19) are over 13,000 troops in several training centres in the country.

"The Saber Guardian 2019 drill, with more than 13,000 troops participating, aims to demonstrate the capabilities to project the mobilization and deployment force of the US forces in South-East Europe, and from a national perspective, the support of the host nation and the achievement of interoperability with all partner structures and the verification of the training stage reached up to now," Daniliuc said.