More than 100 migrants have attempted to illegally enter Romania from Serbia

A group of more than 100 migrants attempting to enter Romania illegally through the border with Serbia was stopped on Friday afternoon following an action carried out by border police officers from the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police Timisoara, after being observed on the territory of the neighbouring state, with the help of the equipment, informed the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF).

The group was observed in the area of Latunas locality, the Romanian border police announcing the Serbian authorities and thus managing to prevent the group of migrants from entering Romania.

The border guards also benefited from the support of a helicopter of the General Inspectorate of Aviation.Surveillance measures in the area will be intensified to discourage the entry of other groups of migrants into Romania, IGPF said.