More than 212,000 people passed through the border points on Friday

Approximately 212,800 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with over 57,600 means of transport, carried out, on Friday, the border control formalities both on the way of entering the country and on the way out, the border crossing points working at maximum capacity, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

According to a press release sent to AGEERPRES on Saturday, 92,051 people entered Romania, of which 7,793 were Ukrainian citizens. Thus, starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period) until 21.04.2023, midnight, at the national level, 4,038,222 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Regarding the specific activities, at the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police found 82 illegal acts (41 crimes and 41 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Assets worth over 940,000 RON were seized for confiscation, and the value of contravention fines applied amounts to over 35,100 RON.

17 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 15 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons, the Border Police press release states.