More than 340 short and feature films to screen at Anim'est International Festival running Oct 7 - 16

The 17th edition of the Anim'est International Animation Film Festival running in Bucharest between October 7 - 16 will screen more than 340 short and feature films, the organizers announced.

The festival's #MustSee list includes five creations that have caught the attention of the entire industry in the last year, standing out in the major international film competitions: "Flee", directed by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, "Unicorn Wars" directed by Spanish comic book artist and filmmaker Alberto Vázquez, "Insula/The Island" by Anca Damian, "Icarus" by former Pixar animator Carlo Vogele, and "Where is Anne Frank" by Israeli director Ari Folman, told Agerpres.

The Anim'est Festival is a project of the Animest Association co-financed by the EU's Creative Europe - MEDIA Program, the National Cinematography Center, the Romanian Cultural Institute and insurer Groupama Asigurari, with the support of Goethe Institut and Studioset.

