More than 40 Ukrainian pupils enrol with secondary schools in Romania

Dozens of children from Ukraine have enrolled as unattached pupils with two schools in Alba County, most of them being from among the refugees accommodated at the Dumbrava Monastery.

The spokesperson for the Alba County School Inspectorate (ISJ), Gabriela Galea, on Thursday told AGERPRES that, until now, 42 children have enrolled in the county, as unattached pupils, with the secondary schools in Unirea and Almasu Mare.

A number of 27 of them enrolled with the "Avram Iancu" Gymnasium School in Unirea, an educational unit where they receive help, including from a priest who knows Ukrainian language.

According to the representatives of the Orthodox Archdiocese of Alba Iulia, at the Dumbrava Monastery, 50 people of Ukrainian citizenship benefit from accommodation and meals.

Located near the National Road 1/European 8, in Cluj County, the Dumbrava Monastery was the first place in the county where refugees from Ukraine were accommodated. An abandoned childcare centre and a nursing home have been operating here for many years.

