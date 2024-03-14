More than 65 tons of high fiscal risk goods, confiscated at Bechet Border Crossing Point

The inspectors from the General Directorate for Fiscal Fraud (DGAF), in collaboration with the Border Police, identified and seized at Bechet, a port on the Danube in southern Dolj county, three means of transport loaded with over 65 tons of goods considered to be of high fiscal risk, which, although their declared purpose was the state of transit on the national territory, with the destination Slovakia, raised suspicions regarding the real beneficiaries of the goods.

According to a press release from the National Tax Administration Agency, as a result of the checks carried out, the DGAF inspectors found that the goods in these shipments had labels edited in the Romanian language and with the names of Romanian legal entities.

"Since suspicions have emerged regarding the real beneficiaries of the transported goods, and with a risk that the goods will not actually transit the national territory but remain in Romania, following international collaboration with the European fiscal bodies, the 65.80 tons of goods (clothes, shoes, sunglasses), with an estimated market value at sale of over 7.79 million RON, were made unavailable, in order to be confiscated. The monitoring and control actions of DGAF inspectors will continue in the next period, nationwide," according to the quoted source.