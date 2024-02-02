More than 6,500 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Thursday

More than 6,500 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Thursday, while a total of about 141,800 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 45,400 means of transport completed control formalities at border crossings throughout the country.

"There were 67,089 people entering Romania, including 6,503 Ukrainian citizens," the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGFP) informed in a pres release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found 31 illegal acts (18 offences and 13 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to about 9,935 lei.

Goods worth approximately 996,800 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Thursday, 21 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and nine Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.