More than 700,000 registered users on Ghiseul.ro electronic tax & fee payment platform

More than 700,000 users have registered so far on the Ghiseul.ro electronic tax & fee payment platform, the Romanian Digitization Authority informs in a release on Wednesday.

There have been over 207,000 new user registrations since the beginning of the year, the largest number since the launch of this service in 2011.

"679,587 payments have been made via the platform since the beginning of this year, whereas payments made throughout 2019 totaled 484,824. Collections between January and August 2020 were in excess of 317 million lei, double the figure of 2019. Over 50 new types of payments have been added recently following the interconnection with the Virtual Private Space managed by the National Tax Authority and by adding the possibility to pay for new public services such as public transport, sanitation, heating, water or sewerage. Fee payments for passports, registration certificates, provisional authorizations and driving licenses will soon add to the service," the cited source states.

The Romanian Digitization Authority encourages citizens to use online payment means, thus eliminating health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghiseul.ro is a platform managed by the Romanian Digitization Authority and supported by APERO - the Romanian Electronic Payments Association.