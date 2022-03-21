 
     
More than half a million Ukrainians have entered Romania since onset of crisis

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
refugiati ucraina

More than half a million Ukrainians have entered Romania so far since the onset of the crisis in their country.

According to the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, until March 20, at 24:00, 500,747 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

On Sunday, 9,582 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through border crossing points (down 10.4% from the previous day).

As many as 4,986 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (down 7.4%), and 3,246 through the border with the Republic of Moldova (down 9.5%).AGERPRES

