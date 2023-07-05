Most job searches in H1: driver, medical assistant, call centre operator and accountant

More than 4 million job searches have been made since the beginning of the year and so far by active candidates on eJobs.ro, most of them being interested in the offers that employers have posted for driver, medical assistant, call centre operator and accountant positions.

"The first half of the year saw a significant increase in the number of searches made by those interested in changing jobs. We are talking about a doubling or even a tripling of the number of applications, especially for entry level positions. Not at such a steep pace, but noticeable compared to last year, the number of applications registered on the platform also increased. If in the first half of 2022 we had 5.1 million applications, in the same period of 2023 we are talking about almost 5.3 million applications," said eJobs recruitment platform CEO Bogdan Badea.

In terms of searches made by candidates on the platform, this year the position of engineer, which was the most popular last year, disappeared from the top 5. It has been replaced by the position of driver, which was found in over 150,000 active searches. In this occupational category, most candidates are interested in the open jobs for B drivers, truck drivers and courier drivers.

Medical assistant was the second most searched job in the first six months of this year, with over 56,000 queries on the platform, followed shortly by accountant (55,000 searches) and call-centre operator (43,000 searches). Although in absolute terms, remote jobs are attracting more interest than last year, compared to the other positions in the ranking, they are declining and are in sixth place this year.

"If we look at the applications, we see that the areas that attracted the most candidates were retail, services, call-centre/BPO, IT/telecom and banking finance. Of the approximately 5.3 million applications, over 3 million went to these areas. The fact that there is a lot of demand for the positions mentioned above is a good indicator of what will happen, most likely from the autumn, when active efforts to prospect the market and the available jobs will be matched by active efforts in the direction of the actual application. Especially since candidates traditionally take concrete steps towards changing jobs in autumn," says Badea.

Other positions that generated a large number of searches were sales agent, human resources specialist, commercial worker, engineer or electrician.

At the moment, on eJobs.ro, the largest recruitment platform in Romania, there are almost 34,000 jobs available.