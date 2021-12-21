MP Orban: Budget law - proof of mockery and abuse of toxic PSD-PNL majority

Former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban claims that "the budget law is proof of the mockery and abuse of the toxic Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) majority."

"This is the first time that the Government adopts the draft state budget law, without having in force the Law law for the approval of the ceilings specified in the fiscal- budgetary framework. It is an explicit violation of the Law on Public Finances and the Law on Fiscal-Budgetary Responsibility.

It is the first time the state budget is approved without the CSAT [the Supreme Council for National Defence] meeting, which has the legal obligation to approve the budgets of the institutions with duties in the field of national security.

The law on the functioning of CSAT leaves no room for doubt: any decision adopted must take place through a convened meeting of the CSAT. Instead,probably to hide from the public the 20-30% increases in the budgets of some services, they invented a "working procedure" that has no legal basis," Orban wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He further maintains that "never have MPs had such a short time, only a few hours, to read the bill and formulate any amendments they deem necessary", another gross violation of the law, namely the Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which establish a five-day term".

"I'm not talking about the fact that there is a legal obligation for public consultation, which required a minimum of 10 days for the state budget Law to be analyzed by any interested party. It remains to officially declare the State Budget Law a state secret and the money of this country to be spent secretly, without constraints, without anyone being able to have anything more to say," concludes the former PNL leader.AGERPRES