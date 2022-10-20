MPs draw bill to make July 11 Romania-US Friendship Day

Lawmakers of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and minorities have signed a legislative initiative submitted to Parliament that provides for making July 11, Day of Friendship between Romania and the United States of America.

The project was initiated by PNL MP Pavel Popescu and signed by 89 lawmakers, including Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

Under the bill, on the Day of Friendship between Romania and the United States of America, diplomatic, political, cultural, social and artistic events can be organised and information can be disseminated through the mass media on the history and promotion of Romanian-American bilateral relations.

Central and local public administrations, as well as diplomatic missions of Romania in the US, as well as from other states or located near international organisations (diplomatic representatives of Romania at the United Nations, NATO, EU) can provide logistical support and can allocate funds from their own budgets in order to organise and run special events within the limits of the approved budget allocations.

Educational establishments, churches, community centres, cultural organisations, as well as diplomatic representatives of Romania are invited to participate in events to promote the day.

"This legislative initiative aims to provide the framework for the organisation of events in order to celebrate the strategic partnership with the United States of America at the level of central and local administrations, cultural centres, schools and universities, etc. Annually marking this day of special importance in Romania's recent history is a duty and proof of political responsibility," according to the Popescu.

The date chosen to celebrate the Day of Friendship between Romania and the United States of America is the date when President Bill Clinton visited Bucharest and gave "the speech that encouraged the evolution of Romania toward democratisation and consolidation, within the institutions of the state, of principles such as freedom, the rule of law, equal opportunities, solidarity and the fight against corruption."

"This legislative initiative is a guarantee of our commitment to our strategic partners, as well as ensuring that this national day will be marked in an appropriate way, through specific activities, regardless of the political colour/orientation of the government that will be at rule. Far from being thought out as an initiative with a purely formal role, the legislative proposal, if adopted, will be able to determine the public administrations at all levels to organise reflection events, including educational and cultural ones, debates, conferences, dinners roundtables with potential American investors, open lessons organised by schools."

The bill will be considered by the Senate, then the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-making body in this case. AGERPRES