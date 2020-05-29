MSD Romania donates half a million lei to Romanian Red Cross in fight against COVID-19

MSD Romania donates half a million lei to the Romanian Red Cross to support the medical system, protect medical staff and patients in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced on Friday.

"The donation can be used for the purchase of medical equipment for front-line hospitals, protective equipment for medical staff in these units and oncology institutes in the country, for family physicians, as well as for Romanian Red Cross volunteers. Thus, part of the funds will be allocated for the purchase of SARS-CoV-2 sequencing equipment and kits, COVID-19 IgG / IgM rapid test kits, both for COVID-19 hospitals and for hospital units treating oncology patients. Also, the ICU mobile unit purchased by the Romanian Red Cross will be fit with medical equipment," mentions the release.

Globally, MSD has contributed or committed more than 30 million dollars in the efforts to combat COVID-19 up to date. MSD is a world leader in the pharmaceutical industry, discovering drugs and vaccines for many of the world's most difficult to treat diseases, according to the release.