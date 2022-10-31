Museum of Humor, an unique project in Romania, created by cartoonist Costel Patrascan

"The idea of establishing a Museum of Humor came up from the fact that here in Braila we have an International Cartoon Salon and a comic short prose festival. I thought that there is a large number of works in the portfolio, which we could exhibit in this Museum of Humor. I took the first steps seven years ago. There was some enthusiasm in the beginning, but the fact that we are seven years away, and the result is zero, says it all. Anyway, the first seven years are important, now we are in first grade," Patrascan stated.Costel Patrascan received many housing offers from the private area, including from the Lyra Lyra Philharmonic Society, led by Constantin Teodorescu, and from the Braila Association for Civic Education, led by Cristian Lucilius Niculae, whom he started a collaboration with.Braila Mayor Marian Dragomir stated publicly that he want to further collaborate with cartoonist Costel Patrascan, whom he sees as "a special talent" and whose caricatures he smiles at, including when "he is their subject.""It will be a living institution, sincere, friendly with those who will walk through its door and full of humor. The Humor Museum is not only about caricature, there will be here thousands of humor books, comedy films, comedy shows, conferences on the theme of humor, but above all, the museum will be about the joy of living a few hours differently," Patrascan says.Costel Patrascan is one of the best cartoonists of the moment and, at the same time, by far the most viral satirical cartoonist of Romania. He won over 100 national awards and over 40 international awards. He made caricatures for Academia Catavencu (the Catavencu Academy), Plai cu boi (Field with oxen), Aspirina saracului (The poor man's aspirin), Adevarul (the Truth), Evenimentul zilei (Event of the day), Romania Literara (The Literary Romania), etc.He edited 9 cartoon albums:: "Libido at the electorate," "Made in Romania," "History of Romanian literature. Errata," "'Black on white - 117 color cartoons," "Step by step, we learn to laugh again," "Therefore" "'Romania deserves more," "Romania educate yourself."His 10th album is produced by the Representation of the European Commission in Romania and is to be released in December 2022. He has participated in numerous national exhibitions, as well as international caricature salons, including Japan, Germany, Canada, Turkey, China, Iran, Macedonia, France, Italy, Croatia, etc.He had personal exhibitions in Cyprus, Israel, Belgium, China and Peru. He is the founder of the Braila International Caricature Salon, an event he has been in charge of for 15 years.For 7 years, he has been creating a cartoon show with commentary, a high-impact visual show on important everyday topics, with a large audience. He generates actions with a civic and ecological character, in which a large number of citizens participate.He has been drawing for the European Commission in Romania for five years.