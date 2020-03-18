Nadlac II Border Crossing point using 10 lanes to receive convoy of Romanians stuck in Austria

The authorities are using the maximum capacity of the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point in order to receive the convoy of thousands of Romanians who arrived in the country during the night, after they had been stuck in Austria due to the closing of the borders of Hungary.

On Wednesday morning, the border crossing point was open with ten lanes in order to check Romanians but, despite the measures, the wait time to cross the border was over 180 minutes, according to the online monitoring app for wait times on the website of the Border Police.

The Border Police announced, during the night, that it had tripled the number of personnel involved in border control at the Nadlac II border crossing point.

The first groups of Romanians arrived to the largest border crossing point on the western border around 2:00 AM, after having transited Hungary in a special corridor approved by the authorities in Budapest. Most of those arriving were Romanians, but also Bulgarian citizens transiting towards their country, all being taken over at the border by the authorities for epidemiologic triage.

The Romanians, accompanied by tens of gendarmes and policemen, are being sent to the counties where they reside, in order to enter self-isolation for 14 days or in quarantine. Part of them will remain in quarantine centers in Arad County.

According to the authorities, no incidents were reported at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point during the night.