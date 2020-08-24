Naguma Medical Supply to deliver 10 ml batch of masks for vulnerable persons under Gov't tender contract

Naguma Medical Supply SRL, winner of the Health Ministry's tender for the procurement of medical masks for the disadvantaged population, will send the Ministry on Monday 10 million masks, the trading company said in a release.

"This weekend, the Health Ministry, through the Public Health Directorate, has opened new centers for the reception of medical masks. Naguma will continue to ship the masks during the week, with 10 million due for delivery today. The Ministry will distribute the masks free of charge to 2.3 million Romanians from disadvantaged social categories," Naguma Medical Supply SRL said in a release on Monday.

A member of InteRo Group, Naguma Medical Supply SRL won the tender organized by the Health Ministry for the supply of 115 million 3 PLY face masks, bidding the lowest price of 0.64 RON plus VAT for medical masks with guarantee and quality certificate, the release states.

Since this March, Naguma Medical Supply SRL has delivered more than 30 million masks to Romania and other European Union countries, the release adds.

Naguma Medical Supply SRL is owned by the Topolinski Canadian family of investors, who have been present in Romania for over 13 years, doing business mainly in real estate development; in the long run, the family plans to transform the company into a supplier of masks and other personal protective equipment for Eastern Europe.