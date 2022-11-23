National Ambulance Trade Union Federation announces continuation of national protest

The national protest launched by the National Ambulance Trade Union Federation (FNSAR) continues by keeping the National Protest posters on each operational ambulance, in a visible place, and the union members will wear a white ribbon on the chest, on the left side of the individual equipment of protection or of the uniform, announced on Wednesday FNSAR, in a press release.

"This decision was made following the meeting of the FNSAR representatives with the Romanian Government delegation, which took place after the rally on November 22 of this year, a meeting which lasted approximately two hours, the demands of the protesters were presented punctually, both in writing and verbally. At the same time, a complete material was submitted with a description of the situations, and within a maximum period of two weeks, an analysis will be made by the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of the submitted situations and we will be presented with the result of the analysis and the decisions that are required at the meeting requested by FNSAR with the Prime Minister of Romania's government and the ministers responsible for the topics of the claims," the press release reads.

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) and the National Ambulance Trade Union Federation of Romania (FNSAR), which represents all public ambulance services, organized a rally in the capital on Tuesday, where more than 1,000 participants were expected.

The chairman of the organization, Gheorghe Chis, stated, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, that the National Ambulance Trade Union Federation requests the intervention of the Romanian Prime Minister to clarify the problems in the ambulance services in relation to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior, respectively Department for Emergency Situations.AGERPRES