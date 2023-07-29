National Anthem Day, in messages by high-ranked politicians

It is essential to fight for the respect of the ideals and values that define modern Romania: freedom, democracy, pluralism, respect for the law, but also for ensuring the security and prosperity of our country, says president Klaus Iohannis on Saturday, in a message delivered on the National Anthem Day.

"The National Anthem has become a symbol of the unity of the nation, of the independence of the Romanian state and of the affirmation of the Romanian nation as part of the great European democratic family. We celebrate this special day with dignity and gratitude for the past and hope for our future as a nation. Happy birthday to the National Anthem!" the president said.

President Iohannis recalls that this year marks 175 years since the revolutionaries of 1848 sang for the first time Anton Pann's song, on the lyrics of Andrei Muresan (Un Rasunet/An Echo), Desteapta-te, Romane!/ Awaken Thee, Romanian!.

No matter where we are, Desteapta-te, Romane! inspires, unites and takes us thinking at home, about national values and ideals, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in a message sent on Saturday on the National Anthem Day.

Desteapta-te, Romane! was the impetus that mobilized and united Romanians in 1989 to fight for freedom. Today, the National Anthem makes Romania's name known to the world through the performances of exceptional Romanians. Happy birthday to the National Anthem!" wrote Marcel Ciolacu on his Facebook page.