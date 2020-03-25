National Art Museum of Romania invites to rediscovery of its collections through virtual tours

The National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR) invites to the rediscovery of its collections through virtual tours on its website and Facebook and Instagram pages.

"Until we reopen our gates, we invite you to discover the art from home, through the virtual tours - with the interpretations and audio descriptions of the selected works - through the information on the site and especially through the Facebook and Instagram pages. Not only do we try to keep close during this period, but we want to get to know each other better," show the representatives of the museum in a post on the institution's website.

The National Museum of Art of Romania holds the richest collections of medieval and modern Romanian art, European art, decorative arts and Oriental art in the country. The former Royal Palace on Calea Victoriei houses the National Gallery (comprising the Old Romanian Art Gallery and the Modern Romanian Art Gallery) and the European Gallery. One can also see the Throne Room and other spaces of historical relevance, as well as numerous temporary exhibitions.

The Museum of Art Collections, the 'K. H. Zambaccian' Museum and 'Theodor Pallady' Museum also function under the MNAR aegys.