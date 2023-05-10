National Bank of Romania maintains monetary policy interest rate at 7 percent per annum.

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Wednesday to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 7 percent per annum, the central bank said.

The BNR has also decided to keep the interest rate on the lending facility (Lombard) at 8 percent per annum and the interest rate on the deposit facility at 6 percent per annum and to maintain the current levels of minimum reserve requirements for liabilities in RON and foreign currency of credit institutions, told Agerpres.

The last increase in the key interest rate took place earlier this year, in January, when the central bank raised the interest rate to 7 percent per annum from 6.75 percent per annum previously.