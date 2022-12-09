National Council of Pupils: The budget of the Ministry of Education - the smallest in recent years

The National Council of Pupils (CNE) representatives argue that the 2023 budget of the Ministry of Education is "the lowest in recent years" and request Parliament to amend the draft of the 2023 State Budget Law, so that the education sector "truly enjoys a funding adapted to its specific needs."

"Regarding the budget allocations for the national education system, we note with astonishment the fact that the Government of Romania has chosen to allocate neither more nor less than 2.1pct of the Gross Domestic Product to the budget of the Ministry of Education, the smallest budget in the past years, contrary to all the public policies assumed by the state. Although the officials have conveyed the fact that the education budget is increasing compared to 2022, reaching the percentage of 3.2pct of the GDP, we must underscore that the difference of 1.1pct is calculated by collecting all the amounts provided for in the 'education' chapter, including the local, county and other institutions' budgets," the pupils of the CNE argued in a release sent to the press on Friday, told Agerpres.

The budget for education foreseen for 2023 is 49.509 billion RON, namely 3.2pct of the GDP, the representatives of the Ministry of Education argued on Wednesday, on the Facebook page.

"Under these conditions, the education budget for 2023, on all funding sources, is higher by 6.032 billion RON compared to the preliminary execution for 2022," the Education Ministry representatives stated.

According to them, in 2023, education expenditures will have a weight of 8.14pct in the general consolidated budget (increasing compared to 2022), the weight reported to the GDP also being on the rise - 3.2pct compared to the preliminary execution of 3.12pct.