National Defence Minister Tilvar in US: Urgent need of a strategy for the Black Sea, under US coordination

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar had a meeting on Thursday with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, context in which he talked about the need of a strategy for the Black Sea security, under the coordination of the United States of America, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) conveyed.

Tilvar is paying an official visit to the US.

"We believe that there is an urgent need for a comprehensive strategy, multi-area, for the Black Sea, under the coordination of the US, that involves key-actors in the region. This thing will create a more solid policy, built around the consistent and persistent presence of the US and NATO and an active US leadership in the region. The robust presence of the US forces in Romania, supplemented last year with the 2nd Infantry Brigade, under the command of the 101st Airborne Division is another proof of solidarity of what means the US commitment for the Black sea security," the Romanian minister stated.

The agenda of talks of the two officials focused on topics related to the developments of the regional security situation in the context of the Russian Federation's war of aggression in Ukraine, with an emphasis on the concrete ways to strengthen military bilateral cooperation, deepening the cooperation in the Black Sea, further presence of the US armed forces in Romania and in the Black Sea region, namely the contribution to the allied deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank.

The Romanian minister added that "today, Romania is a solid, trustworthy ally, a state which proves ambition, political will, as well as the capacity to concretely and credibly contribute to the implementation of common future priorities, including through the firm assumption of the role of security supplier in the Black Sea region."

In respect to the support for Ukraine, Tilvar highlighted Romania's efforts, alongside those of the communities of democratic states.

"I welcome the special results obtained at the level of the support for Ukraine under the leadership of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, within the Defense Contact Group. Romania, as a EU and NATO member state, granted multidimensional support for Ukraine and will continue to do this thing as long as it is needed," the Romanian official stated.

Angel Tilvar mentioned that "besides the strengthening of Romania's profile within the North-Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, the deepening and expansion of the Strategic Partnership with the US represents an important component of the foreign affairs and security policy of our country."

In view of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, in June 2023, the Romanian official mentioned the necessity of implementing the decisions adopted within the NATO Summit in Madrid, last year, the adoption of some consistent decisions regarding the security in the Black Sea, as well as the identification of some concrete support measures for Ukraine and for the partners in the region, such as the Republic of Moldova.

The visit of the Romanian official marks the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between the Romanian Armed Forces and the Alabama National Guard. In this context, the Romanian minister will have a series of meetings in Washington D.C., with US officials within the Department of Defense, the National Security Council, the Governor of Alabama and members of the Congress, as well as with the representatives of research and analysis institutes renowned in the sphere of security studies, Moreover, the Defence minister will also attend the event organized to mark the 30th anniversary of the partnership with the Alabama National Guard, in Montgomery.