National Environmental Guard currently conducting nationwide sanitation, landfill inspections

The National Environmental Guard (GNM) is currently carrying out two nationwide inspections of sanitation services and the activity of landfills, acting Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe told a specialist conference on Tuesday.

"At the moment, the National Environmental Guard has two large inspections going on in the areas of sanitation, all over the country, to see if the sites of the local public administration or of the operators and real estate developers comply with the provisions regarding the environmental permits and agreements. There are instances in which they go out by cars or concrete mixers full of dirt from the site, and then we see them on the streets. Secondly, there are the landfills that caught fire over the past years or that in one way or another they store waste, as we have information that the situation is not exactly the one presented by them," said Alexe.He also pointed out that the Bucharest Environmental Guard has initiated a series of checks and is considering setting up a permanent service in case of notifications after the open hours.Alexe participated on Tuesday in a debate on air quality in the big cities, an event organized by the Embassy of Sustainability in Romania.The event, now in its 25th edition, called the "CSR Think Tank" meetings, and now called "Sustainability Talks", promotes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) launched in 2015 by the United Nations and ratified by Romania together with 193 other countries.