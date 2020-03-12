National Red Cross Society chair, Margareta urges people to be calm rational amid coronavirus pandemic

Chair of the National Red Cross Society, Margareta of Romania, has urged people to calm and reason amid an increasing number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, pointing out that that together we are a force capable of overcoming this health threat.

"We are all disturbed by the rapid spread of this condition, unknown so far. But I want to urge our citizens to be calm and rational. At this time, we need to show care for our neighbour, be responsible and, above all, to comply with the medical advice of the relevant authorities. Together, we are a force capable of overcoming this threat to our health," Margareta says in a message.According to the Crown Custodian, "In these troubling times to each of us and our families, the Romanian Red Cross is in permanent collaboration with central and local administrations, providing logistical, human and material support to strengthen Romania's response to the threat of the novel coronavirus ( COVID-19).""The Romanian Red Cross is conducting a national public information campaign to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus across Romania. Thanks to our volunteers, the information materials have arrived in the urban and rural areas, and the campaign is also running online. I want to thank the thousands of volunteers of the Red Cross, of whom I am very proud. At the same time, we have made requests to donors and partners, so that the personal care products can reach as many people or institutions in need as possible. We are glad of our partners' prompt response," says Margareta.She also shows that Red Cross leaders assist the population in self-isolation or isolation, by providing basic food packages and personal care packages, according to emergency rules and standards."Through a joint effort, these days, one million medical face masks will arrive in the country and will be distributed by the Romanian Red Cross to public institutions, schools, foster homes, elderly homes and in spaces with large crowds," says Margareta.