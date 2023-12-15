National strategy in field of intellectual property 2024 - 2028, approved by government

The national strategy in the field of intellectual property 2024 - 2028 and the Action Plan in the field of intellectual property 2024 - 2028 was approved in Thursday's meeting of the government, informs the Executive in a press release.

"The general objectives of the Strategy aim at improving the actual situation in the field of intellectual property and are the following: promoting a culture in the field of intellectual property, stimulating the innovative and creative capacity of the Romanian economic, research and creative environment, harmonizing national legislation and practices with regulations, European or international procedures and practices in the field of intellectual property, the diversification and digitization of services in the field of intellectual property, the development of an efficient system for ensuring respect for intellectual property rights, the intensification of activities to combat violations of intellectual property rights," says the government.

According to the source, the implementation of the National Strategy contributes to the awareness of the importance of intellectual property and the relevance of innovation and creativity for the general public, which thus has the opportunity to better protect its rights and interests in the field of intellectual property.