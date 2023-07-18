National strategy to adjusting to climate changes in final stage of adoption (EnviMin).

The national strategy for adjusting to climate change is in the final stage of adoption, and development-related policies must be based on the realities and needs of local communities, minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Mircea Fechet, said at the 11th meeting of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF2023), which takes place in New York, informs a press release of the ministry sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

At the debate on "Strengthening the momentum towards the SDG Summit", the Romanian official said that Romania has taken concrete steps to implement the Sustainable Development Goals and integrate the 2030 Agenda into its national context.

"In this respect, in order to ensure an integrated approach, policy coherence has a key role in this approach, and national policies related to development must be based on the realities and needs of local communities," the Romanian official stressed.

"Our national strategy for sustainable development is a citizen-oriented strategy and defines Romania's national framework for implementing the 2030 Agenda. In addition, the National Action Plan facilitates interinstitutional cooperation and ensures policy cohesion. In this process, we will continue to connect local authorities to ensure coherence, to involve civil society, companies, academia and other relevant stakeholders. Given the interconnected nature of the goals, the success of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) depends primarily on the involvement of all relevant societal actors. In conclusion, I share the firm conviction that achieving the environmental SDGs will significantly contribute to the achievement of all SDGs in our country, but also globally," Mircea Fechet said.

During the reunion, Romania organized a Voluntary National Reporting Laboratory (VNR Lab), with the theme "Innovative programmes and governance mechanisms of the public sector at the service of NRV processes", in partnership with the Office for Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development within the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (OISC/DESA).

Minister Mircea Fechet participates in the 11th meeting of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF2023), organized under the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) umbrella, on July 10-20, 2023, in New York, USA. The Romanian delegation also included Laszlo Borbely, state councilor with the Department for Sustainable Development, General Secretariat of the Government, as well as specialists from MMAP, members of the Delegation of the Permanent Mission of Romania to the UN and of the Romanian Parliament.