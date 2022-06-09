NATO Secretary General to remotely participate in B9 Summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend online the Bucharest-9 (B9) Summit 2022 hosted on Friday by President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the North Atlantic Alliance announced in a statement on Thursday, mentioning that more information would be available on the organization's website during the day.

The Reuters news agency reported on Thursday morning, citing a NATO official, that Jens Stoltenberg had been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely. Shingles can occur after COVID-19, and Stoltenberg tested positive for Covid in mid-May, the news agency said.

Stoltenberg was scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday and to attend the B9 Summit with the leaders of Romania, Poland and Hungary at the Cotroceni Palace on Friday, but instead he had video conferencing meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Thursday.

In Bucharest, Stoltenberg was scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the President of Romania, the President of Poland and the President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, and then deliver a joint press conference with the Romanian and Polish heads of state, NATO said.

The B9 format is an initiative launched in 2015 by President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, that brings together the 9 NATO member states on the eastern flank of the Alliance: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. AGERPRES