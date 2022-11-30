NATO2022 Bucharest/Aurescu: Settling conflict in Ukraine - favorable premise for solving Trans-Dniester conflict

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Wednesday that the settling of the conflict in Ukraine could be a favorable premise for solving the Trans-Dniester conflict, told Agerpres.

"At this moment, the meetings of the '5+2' format, which manages the solution of the Trans-Dniester conflict, were not suspended, but postponed, because it is natural that during this conflict there is a certain difficulty in sitting at the same table Ukraine and Russia, which are involved in this format. From Romania's point of view, this format remains the best formula for discussing the elements related to the solution of the Trans-Dniester conflict", said Aurescu, when asked, in the press conference at the end of the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from NATO member countries, held in Bucharest, if the Republic of Moldova has more chances to resolve the Trans-Dniester conflict peacefully, after Ukraine wins the war.

He said that, in his opinion, the first consequence of the end of the war in Ukraine will be the possibility of resuming discussions about Trans-Dniester.