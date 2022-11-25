NATO2022 Bucharest/ Stoltenberg: NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

"NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down. Allies are providing unprecedented military support, and I expect foreign ministers will also agree to step up non-lethal support," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, told Agerpres.

In a press conference in Brussels ahead of the meetings of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest November 29-30, Stoltenberg said that Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the victim of aggression and has the right to defend itself.

"President Putin is failing in Ukraine. And he is responding with more brutality,' said Stoltenberg, adding that "Waves of deliberate missile attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure are depriving Ukrainians of heat, light, and food. This is a horrific start to the winter for Ukraine."