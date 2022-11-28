NATO2022Bucharest/President Iohannis: We need more than ever a strong and solidary NATO

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that, in the context of the war in Ukraine, we need, more than ever, the North Atlantic Alliance to be strong and solidary, adding that he expects the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting, which is taking place in Bucharest, to reconfirm this objective, told Agerpres.

"We need more than ever a strong and solidary NATO and I expect the meeting which starts tomorrow to reconfirm this objective, the head of state told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, after the meeting he had with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.