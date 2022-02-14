Natural gas prices up almost 61% last year, potatoes, cooking oil prices, up over 25%

Natural gas, cooking oil, potatoes and fuel prices have risen the most in the last year, while the highest price increases were recorded in air transport, gas and heating compared to the previous month, according to data released Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Between January 2021 and January 2022, natural gas prices rose by 60.99%, cooking oil prices by 25.76%, potatoes by 25.67% and fuels by 24.45%. In terms of foodstuffs, in addition to potatoes and cooking oil, there were also significant increases in bacon, fats (plus 23.87%) and corn flour (plus 17.02%).

Compared to the previous month, wheat flour became more expensive in January 2022 by 3.15%, milling products by 3.08%, corn flour by 2.99% and other vegetables and canned vegetables by 2.95%. The only ones that became cheaper were citrus fruits and other southern fruits (minus 1.09%). Overall, compared to December 2021, food prices increased by an average of 1.15%.

In the category of non-food goods, in the last year, large increases were recorded, in addition to natural gas and fuels, in thermal energy (plus 21.58%). According to the INS, electricity prices fell by 2.16% between January 2021 and January 2022.

Compared to the previous month, gas prices rose by 6.22% in January 2022, heating by 6.39% and fuel prices by 3.59%. The average increase in prices compared to December 2021 was 1.73% in this respect.

In the case of services, the highest annual increases were recorded for postal services (plus 22.51%) and for water, sewerage, sanitation (plus 12%).

Compared to the previous month, the largest tariff increases were recorded in January 2022 for air transport services (19.86%), water, sewerage and sanitation (plus 4.37%) and intercity transport (plus 2.23 %). On average, service prices increased by 1.37% compared to December 2021.

The annual inflation rate rose to 8.35% in January 2022, given that non-food goods prices rose by 10.18%, food prices by 7.24% and services prices by 5.66%, Agerpres informs.