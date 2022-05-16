Neamt county council chairman, Ionel Arsene, cannot justify 43,000 euros, Prosecutor's Office notified

The National Agency for Integrity (ANI) announced on Monday that it has identified an unjustified difference, amounting to 196,100 RON (43,519 euros) between the acquired assets and the income of the chairman of the Neamt County Council, Ionel Arsene.

ANI notified the committee for investigating wealth within the Bacau Court of Appeal, in order to initiate control actions regarding proprietary changes and the income received by Ionel Arsene.Furthermore, the National Agency for Integrity notified the Prosecutor's Office Attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice regarding the existence of clues that Arsene committed false declarations, due to not mentioning in his income statement, filled out during the period of 2017-2018, the total sum of 196,100 RON, representing loans granted in a personal capacity to a trading company.AGERPRES