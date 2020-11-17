NeamtFire/Dr. Cristina Iacob Atanasoaie - new interim manager of Piatra-Neamt County Emergency Hospital

Dr. Cristina Iacob Atanasoaie is the new interim manager of the Piatra-Neamt County Emergency Hospital (SJU), sources from the health unit told AGERPRES.

Dr. Atanasoaie was proposed by her colleagues to take over the management of the health unit during a meeting between the management of the Neamt County Council and the medical staff.

The meeting is underway, and information on the new management will be issued when the meeting ends.Dr. Cristina Iacob Atanasoaie also led Piatra-Neamt SJU in the past, but she also had management positions at the Pneumoftiziology Hospital in Bisericani.Lucian Micu resigned on Tuesday morning from the position of interim manager of Piatra-Neamt SJU following Saturday's tragedy in the ICU ward, where 10 COVID-19 patients died in a fire.