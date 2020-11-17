NeamtFire/Prosecutors testing hypothesis of fire started by faulty medical equipment

The Attorney General's Office announced on Tuesday having ordered the medical equipment taken from the Piatra Neamt County Hospital be checked to test the hypothesis of the fire at the hospital having been started by faulty equipment, according to AGERPRES.

The office unveiled in a press statement on Tuesday the latest developments in the investigations taking place at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital:

*A check of the medical equipment taken from the hospital has been ordered to test the hypothesis of the fire having been started by faulty equipment;

* The objects taken for investigation were sent to the bodies authorised and designated to perform the testing;

*Victim identification continued;

* New witness hearings were held.

Prosecutors in this case have opened a criminal case in rem for culpable homicide and culpable negligence.

On Saturday evening, around 18:30hrs, at the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Hospital, a fire erupted that engulfed the intensive care unit there where 17 patients were hospitalised in two wards.

As many as 10 people died in the fire, and an anesthetist suffered severe burns. Six other hospitalised patients were taken to the Mobile Hospital in Letcani, a COVID support facility. A doctor of the same hospital injured in the fire was rushed on Sunday to Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels, for specialist care.