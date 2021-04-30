Nearly 26,000 MAI personnel ensure public order and safety during Easter Holidays

Approximately 26,000 policemen, gendarmes, border policemen, firemen and Internal Affairs Ministry pilots will be ready to intervene, during the Easter Holidays, to maintain public order, prevent antisocial activities, support citizens in emergency situations and discourage activities or behavior that may favor the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) informed on Thursday, report agerpres.

According to a release of the MAI, the Internal Affairs Ministry mobilized additional personnel on the routes which are usually crowded in such period, but also in the localities that expect a numerous presence of people, namely in the tourist resorts on the seaside or the mountainside and in localities hosting places of worship that attract thousands of believers yearly.

"In the are of the over 12,300 Orthodox places of worship around the county, where the participation of 1.7 million persons is estimated, public order measures, as well as fire prevention and extinguishing measures will be ensured by approximately 14,000 personnel of the MAI. Nearly 10,000 policemen will serve, on average, per day, in integrated system, together with the Romanian Gendarmerie and the other state institutions with attributes in ensuring public order, as well as respect for public health measures, while for the prevention of road accidents and alleviating traffic on public roads, nearly 1,600 traffic policemen will serve. Their missions will be supported by the pilots of the General Inspectorate for Aviation of the MAI, which will ensure the aerial surveillance of road traffic on the most transited routes in the country," the release mentions.Saturday evening and Sunday, particular care will granted to ensuring the safety of citizens in the area of places of worship, where policemen and gendarmes will support and guide the faithful that participate in religious services. Firemen will be prepared to intervene to grant emergency medical assistance, put out fires and save persons, and for these missions, over 5,000 firemen will be mobilized, per day.The Border police will also mobilize, in this period, for surveillance and border control activities, nearly 4,200 border policemen.The Ministry of Internal Affairs also mentions that starting on April 30, 23:00 (Romanian time), until May 2, Sunday, 23:00 (Romanian time, the travel of freighters with a capacity larger than 7.5 tons is restricted on Hungarian territory, as a consequence of Labor Day celebrations and the Sunday that follows. In the mentioned period, the travel of people and cars through the border crossing points will take place in normal conditions. Romanian and Hungarian authorities will keep constant contact, in view of establishing joint measures, so that the border control activity run operatively.In order to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus, authorities recommend citizens respect physical distancing rules and avoid crowded places or the forming of pedestrian groups larger than six persons if they are not part of the same family and reminds them that the protective mask is mandatory and must be worn so that it covers the mouth and nose in all public spaces, inside and outside, thus also in places of worship and adjacent areas.On the night of the Resurrection service, the travel of believers in the 20:00-5:00 hrs interval to participate in religious services is allowed. MAI personnel will have an active presence on the street in this period, in the entire country, their main concern being the prevention of incidents and antisocial behaviors and not the fining of citizens, the quoted source assures.