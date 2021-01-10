Nearly 48k persons exit Romania in past 24 hrs

Nearly 48,000 persons have left the country in the last 24 hours, most on the border with Hungary, where 28,500 people with 9,600 transport means have presented themselves to carry out their formalities.

"On 9 January, more than 85,500 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about 27,600 means of transportation (of which 9,400 trucks) were carried out through border crossings through the entire country. On the way in, there were about 37,600 people with 13,000 means of transportation, and on the exit there were 47,900 persons with 14,600 transport means," informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent on Sunday, to AGERPRES.

The border with Hungary was crossed by about 39,100 people and 15,200 transport means (5,000 trucks), of which about 28,500 people on the way out of the country with 9,600 transport means.

In the past 24 hours, the most crossed border crossing points were PTF Bors, Bihor County (with more than 8,900 people crossing the border, of which about 7,000 on the way out and about 3,100 means of transportation) and PTF Petea, Satu Mare County (with over 8,600 people, of which 7,400 on the way out and about 2,700 means of transportation).

"As the winter holidays have ended and many Romanian citizens are returning to the western European states, where they have their residence, on the way out of the country, at the border crossing points on the Romanian-Hungarian border, there is an increase in the number of people who have presented themselves for control. In addition, in the context of the pandemic, the Hungarian authorities carry out additional checks on the persons who are going to enter Hungary," the source quoted.

In the past 24 hrs., 174 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal conditions were denied the right to enter the country and also 10 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.