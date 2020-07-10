Neculaescu (MAE) - talk with Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control of US President

The State Secretary for Strategic Affairs Dan Neculaescu had on Friday a discussion with ambassador Marshall Billingslea, the special representative of the US President for arms control, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

During the telephone conversation the subjects touched on were the current security challenges, with an impact on the architecture of control of nuclear and conventional arms, the quoted source shows.

The Romanian State Secretary reaffirmed Romania's commitment to consolidating the regime of arms control, disarming and non-proliferation, which would take into account the dynamic of the current security environment.

Furthermore, he reiterated the attention that the Foreign Affairs Ministry grants to negotiations between the USA and the Russian Federation in the nuclear domain, expressing hope that they will lead to the identification of a beneficial solution for security at the global level and deemed as beneficial an eventual widening of the participation framework by the possible joining of the Chinese side.

The two officials convened upon the deepening of bilateral coordination in the domain, in the spirit of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA.