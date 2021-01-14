Negative natural growth up almost 3 times in November 2020, effects of the health crisis, visible

The negative natural growth rate increased almost three times in November 2020 compared to November 2019, with a minus of 21,015 people, compared to a minus of 7,374 people in November 2019, informs a press release from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Thursday.

The number of deaths recorded in November 2020 was 34,769 (18,716 men and 16,053 women), by 7,278 deaths (3,923 men and 3,355 women) more than in October 2020 and by 14,287 higher than in November 2019. The number of deaths in children under 1 year of age registered in November 2020 was 84 children, down by 23 deaths compared to October 2020 but by five more than that recorded in November 2019.

"The effects of the health crisis on demographic phenomena are visible, especially in the case of deaths which, since June, have registered an upward trend compared to the corresponding months of 2019," the INS explains in the press release.

In November 2020, more than two thirds of the total number of deaths were recorded in people aged at least 70 years (14,950 deaths, representing 43% of the total, were recorded among people aged 80 years and above, and 9,026 deaths, representing 26%, in people aged 70-79 years) and 6,490 deaths (18.7%) in people aged 60-69 years.

At the same time, in November 2020 there were 13,754 births, by 2,792 fewer children than in October 2020 but by 646 more compared to the same month in 2019. The INS data show that the number of births decreased every month Y-o-Y, but, starting with August 2020, there was a higher number of live births per month compared to the corresponding months of 2019. However, from February 2020, the negative natural growth increased monthly compared to the same month from the previous year.